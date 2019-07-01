The US-led coalition said Monday its jets carried out strikes in northwest Syria a day earlier that a monitor reported had killed eight extremists, including commanders, from an al-Qaeda-linked group.

“This operation targeted AQ-S operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym for Al-Qaeda in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, earlier said six commanders were among the slain extremists from the Hurras al-Deen group.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 12:11 - GMT 09:11