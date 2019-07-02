China’s central government condemned on Tuesday the ransacking of Hong Kong’s legislature and said it backed the city authorities to investigate the “criminal responsibility of violent offenders.”

“These serious illegal actions trample on the rule of law in Hong Kong, undermine Hong Kong’s social order and harm the fundamental interests of Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said in a statement by an unnamed spokesperson.

