China said Tuesday it regrets Iran’s decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US “maximum pressure is the root cause” of tensions.

“We call on all parties to view this from a long term and overall perspective, exercise restraint and uphold the JCPOA (nuclear deal) together so that there won’t be further escalation in the tense situation,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 2 July 2019 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49