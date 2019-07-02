Fourteen crew on board a Russian defense ministry submersible were killed after a fire broke out, the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The deep-sea research vessel was carrying out a military survey in Russian territorial waters, it was quoted as saying.
