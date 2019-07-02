MEPs from the UK’s Brexit party turned their backs on the European anthem as the European Parliament opened its inaugural session in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The 29 UK deputies from the party of pro-Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage turned away from a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” by several musicians in the 751-seat chamber.

Last Update: Tuesday, 2 July 2019 KSA 13:25 - GMT 10:25