President Donald Trump said he will leave a strong intelligence presence in Afghanistan even after US troops depart, branding the country the “Harvard for terrorists” in an interview broadcast Monday.

“We will be leaving very strong intelligence, far more than you would normally think,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“It just seems to be a lab for terrorists... I call it the Harvard of terrorists,” he said.

On Monday, Afghan security forces clashed with gunmen who forced their way into a building in the capital Kabul after a bomb-laden truck exploded near a defense ministry compound during rush hour, injuring at least 65 people, authorities said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 2 July 2019 KSA 03:51 - GMT 00:51