A Navy SEAL accused of killing a war prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 was found not guilty by a military jury in San Diego.

The jury Tuesday also found Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher not guilty of all other counts except for the violation of posing for photographs with a dead war casualty.

Gallagher was accused of fatally stabbing an ISIS prisoner who had been wounded by an airstrike in Iraq in 2017 and other crimes.

He had also been accused of attempted murder.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 00:53 - GMT 21:53