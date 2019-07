Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that a top-secret military submarine that was hit by a fatal fire on board earlier this week was nuclear-powered.

In comments published on the Kremlin’s website, Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the incident that killed 14 sailors was caused by a fire in the battery compartment and that the nuclear reactor on board had been completely isolated.

The blaze marks the most serious Russian naval accident since 2008, when 20 crew members died aboard the nuclear-powered Nerpa submarine in the Pacific Fleet when a firefighting system was accidentally initiated.

