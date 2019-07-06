The seventh round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban being held in Qatar have been the “most productive” so far, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

“These six days have been the most productive of the rounds we’ve had with the Talibs... we made progress on all the issues that we have been discussing,” Khalilzad said in Qatar, ahead an intra-Afghan dialogue set to begin in Doha on Sunday.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 18:42 - GMT 15:42