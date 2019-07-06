Two soldiers were killed and one was injured after a tank shell exploded at a military base in Azerbaijan on Saturday, Russian news agency RIA cited the Azeri ministry of defense as saying in a statement.

“An accident occurred on one of the military bases on the morning of July 6. As a result of the explosion of a tank shell, two soldiers were killed,” the ministry was cited as saying.

