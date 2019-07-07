French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday the Iranian decision to enrich uranium above limits agreed upon in 2015, a move he qualified as “violation” of the agreement, an official of the presidency told Reuters.



The French president reiterated the deadline of July 15 to resume dialogue between the parties, the official said, without elaborating on what would happen after that date.



Iran said on Sunday it is fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount, in further defiance of US efforts to squeeze the country with sanctions and force it to renegotiate the nuclear deal with world powers.

The Iran nuclear deal dispute resolution mechanism will not be triggered for now, said a source at President Macron’s Elysee office. “It’s not an option at this moment,” said the source.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29