France on Sunday urged Iran not to enrich uranium above the limit agreed in a 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

“We firmly urge Iran to stop all activities non-compliant with its commitments part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France is in contact with its partners involved to engage in the necessary de-escalation of tensions as part of the Iranian nuclear issue,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Iranian decision to enrich uranium above limits agreed upon in 2015, a move he qualified as “violation” of the agreement.

The European Union on Sunday strongly urged Iran to stop actions that would undermine a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was in touch with other parties to the deal and may set up a joint commission to look into the issue.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 21:36 - GMT 18:36