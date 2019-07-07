A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 km according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 19:03 - GMT 16:03