Polls opened in Greece’s first national election of the post-bailout era Sunday, with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza party expected to be ousted by the conservative opposition.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 07:00 pm with 9,903,864 Greeks having the right to vote, according to the Athens News Agency.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 July 2019 KSA 09:49 - GMT 06:49