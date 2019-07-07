Measures to scale back commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal are reversible only if other parties fulfill their obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

“Iran is taking its second round of remedial steps under Para 36 of the JCPOA. We reserve the right to continue to exercise legal remedies within JCPOA to protect our interests in the face of US Economic Terrorism. All such steps are reversible only through E3 compliance,” Zarif said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Zarif added, “Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—(including) after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, (including) at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen sharply in recent weeks, a year after Washington exited the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international financial sanctions.

Trump has called for talks with Iran’s clerical rulers with “no preconditions”. Tehran has ruled this out, saying Trump should return to the deal if he wants to negotiate with Iran.

