There were no reports on Monday of major damage in Indonesia from a weekend earthquake of magnitude 6.9 off the northeastern coast of the island of Sulawesi, and authorities lifted a tsunami warning.



The quake, late on Sunday, struck out at sea at a depth of 36 km (22 miles) with several smaller aftershocks, geophysics agency BMKG said.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Manado in the Molucca Sea at a depth of 24 kilometers (15 miles).



Tremors shook buildings, alarming residents of some cities, and authorities urged people to move to higher ground.



“The quake was felt quite strongly and with an intensity that lasted quite long,” said Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency.



“There were no reports of damage or casualties in Ternate,” he added, referring to the city closest to the epicenter.



But some hospitals in Ternate, about 130 km (80 miles) from the epicenter, suffered minor damage and had to evacuate patients, media said.



Strong tremors were felt for a few seconds in the nearby seaside resort city of Manado, residents said, but no damage was reported.



The national disaster agency said the tsunami warning issued for North Sulawesi and North Maluku was canceled just after midnight, about two hours after the quake hit.

The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground, a witness told The Associated Press.

The disaster agency said residents in Manado ran out of their homes in panic. It said residents in North Sulawesi and North Maluku should return to their homes.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

