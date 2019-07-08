Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“The situation is of course concerning,” Peskov told journalists. “Russia aims to continue dialogue and efforts on the diplomatic front. We are still supporters of the JCPOA (nuclear deal).”

