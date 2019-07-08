The British government is hunting for the source of a leak of diplomatic cables from Britain’s ambassador in Washington that branded President Donald Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

British officials are embarrassed by the publication of Kim Darroch’s unflattering assessment - but more alarmed that sensitive confidential information has been leaked, possibly for political ends.

The leak embarrasses outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who has sometimes clashed with Trump.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that his department was seeking the culprit. He said the ability to communicate frankly was “fundamental” to diplomacy.

Hunt added that he does not agree with the ambassador’s views about the Trump administration, but said it was important that ambassadors “can feel they can express their views.”

After Darroch’s assessments were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Trump said the ambassador “has not served the UK well, I can tell you that. We are not big fans of that man.”

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36