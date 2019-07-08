US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran’s threat to ramp up the enrichment of uranium, the White House said.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the Middle East,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.

Macron had on Saturday held an hour-long conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in which he said he wanted to “explore the conditions for a resumption of dialogue between all parties.”

John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, said on Monday that the US will keep increasing pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases its violent activities in the Middle East.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 23:12 - GMT 20:12