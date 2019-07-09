President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the British ambassador to the United States “a very stupid guy,” one day after declaring he would cut contact with the diplomat following a leak of cables describing Trump as “inept.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

The US leader also doubled down in attacking British Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit, saying she “went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

The series of tweets came hours after May stood by Kim Darroch amid the controversy over the release of the documents published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Darroch’s forthright views - meant for consumption behind closed doors - have caused embarrassment between two countries who often celebrate having a “special relationship.”

In the memos, Darroch, who has served as Britain’s envoy to Washington since 2016, suggested that in order to communicate with the president, “you need to make your points simple, even blunt.”

In the leaked documents he called the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran “incoherent,” said the president might be indebted to “dodgy Russians” and raised doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent.”

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49