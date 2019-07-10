The United States made a huge mistake by exiting a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said in a televised speech.

“It was a huge mistake by Americans to leave the deal ... that has caused all the problems. The European (parties to deal) had enough time to salvage the pact,” Kamalvandi said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 July 2019 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52