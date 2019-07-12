Thousands of residents and visitors on Hawaii’s Maui Island were ordered to evacuate two communities on Thursday as a spreading wildfire sent smoke billowing high into the sky, officials and local media said.
The 3,000 acre brush fire in Maui’s central valley was uncontrolled Thursday night, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino told a news conference. He said firefighters would monitor it overnight but that it was too dangerous to battle the blaze in the dark.
“We can’t fight the fire tonight,” he said. “We’re not going to send any firefighters into harm’s way.”
A National Weather Service satellite photo showing smoke hanging over the island was posted on local media and social media sites.
