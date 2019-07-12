Iran has failed to end its nuclear weapon related activities as required by the 2015 nuclear deal, and has continued to work on enriching uranium in an underground facility, according to a report by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS).

The report comes amid rising concerns about recent threats by Tehran to raise uranium enrichment levels close to 20 percent.

Calls for US President Donald Trump to ramp up pressure on Iran increased after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran’s uranium enrichment level passed 4.5 percent on Monday, exceeding the 2015 nuclear deal cap.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the increase in uranium levels has fueled tension between Iran and the Trump administration, which gave Tehran civil-nuclear waivers allowing it to build up its nuclear program.

Following the IAEA’s confirmation, several members of congress called for an immediate end to the waivers.

“The Fordow uranium enrichment facility has never been repurposed, as promised in the JCPOA (nuclear deal),” the ISIS reported.

“Fordow is potentially part of Iran’s current threats to progressively go to higher enrichment levels and increase its stocks of enriched uranium, and if conducted there, Fordow’s underground tunnel complex is fortified to withstand aerial bombardment,” the report stated.The report also concluded that the production of highly enriched uranium would allow Iran to build one to two nuclear weapons a year.

