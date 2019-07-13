An earthquake measured at a verified magnitude of 5.8 struck northern Mindanao in the Philippines archipelago early on Saturday local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

There was also no tsunami warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center immediately after the quake.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 July 2019 KSA 01:44 - GMT 22:44