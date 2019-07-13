An earthquake measured at a verified magnitude of 5.8 struck northern Mindanao in the Philippines archipelago early on Saturday local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?