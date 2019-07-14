French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from the Champs-Elysees avenue on Sunday, a few hours after President Emmanuel Macron had presided over the Bastille Day military parade alongside other European leaders.



The boulevard in central Paris was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade finished but a few hundred protesters from the grassroots ‘yellow vests’ movement tried to occupy it.



France’s BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters, some hooded, who tried to block the road with metal barricades, dustbins and other debris.



Several loud bangs could be heard. Protesters hurled objects at the police, booed and set a bin on fire.



Earlier, a French police source and a court source said some 152 ‘yellow vest’ protesters and their leaders had been detained near the Champs Elysees as they tried to stage a protest.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53