Pakistan’s airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said on Tuesday following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighboring India earlier this year.
“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website.
