Pakistan’s airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said on Tuesday following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighboring India earlier this year.



“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website.

An official at the authority reached by telephone confirmed that the change was in effect.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 05:25 - GMT 02:25