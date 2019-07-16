Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there is no need to take very seriously decisions made by the European Union to curb contacts and funding for Ankara over its drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus.



He made the comment at a news conference, broadcast by CNN Turk, in the North Macedonian capital Skopje. Earlier, his ministry said the moves would not affect Turkish determination to pursue energy activities in the region.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22