An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck south of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Tuesday, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said.
The quake’s epicenter was 102 km (62 miles) southwest of Denpasar in Bali and was 100 km (60 miles) deep, it said. There was no tsunami warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The US Geological Survey recorded the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.
