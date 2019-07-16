European Commission president nominee Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she is prepared to extend Britain’s exit from the EU beyond the October 31 deadline if necessary.

“I stand ready for further extension of the withdrawal date should more time be required for a good reason,” von der Leyen told a confirmation hearing in the European Parliament.

Her remarks triggered howls of derision from pro-Brexit members of the European Parliament.

