The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Britain, United States and Italy on Tuesday called for an immediate end to hostilities around Tripoli, and warned of attempts by “terrorist groups” to take advantage of the political void in Libya.

The six countries reiterated in a rare joint statement their deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Tripoli and called for an immediate de-escalation, end of the current fighting, and urged a rapid return to the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

Also on Tuesday, the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to end the fighting in Libya, the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a tweet.

Salame explained the heavy human cost of the fighting in Libya and “stressed the importance of adhering to a unified roadmap for reuniting the Libyans and helping them agree and reconcile.”

Gargash: UAE supports stability

For his part, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Wednesday said in a tweet: “The statement of the six states on Libya calling for an immediate end to hostilities around the capital of Tripoli represents the will of the international community and the importance of returning back on track, politically.”

Gargash said that the statement also serves as a “warning that attempts by terrorist groups to exploit the political void is an embodiment of the nature of the risks.”

He added that this stance is important for the sake of peace and stability.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 08:19 - GMT 05:19