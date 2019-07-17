The United States said Tuesday it would ban entry into the country of Myanmar’s army chief and four other generals due to their role in “ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

“With this announcement, the United States is the first government to publicly take action with respect to the most senior leadership of the Burmese military,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, referring to Myanmar by its former name Burma.

