Fourteen people were killed and another 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey, the private news agency DHA reported on Thursday.

Women and children figured among the victims and their nationalities were not known. Police and ambulance services were rushed to the scene in Van province near the Iranian border, DHA reported, adding that they had entered Turkey illegally.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07