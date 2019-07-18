The United States is not currently looking at sanctioning Turkey over its purchase of Russian air defense systems, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, a day after the White House said the purchase made Ankara’s presence in the F-35 program impossible.
A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed “unease” on Thursday over Washington’s decision to remove Turkey from the joint strike fighter program, broadcaster CNN Turk said.
