Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet program over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 defense system is not based on a legitimate reason and does not suit ally spirit, the Turkish foreign ministry said on early on Thursday.
In a statement, the foreign ministry called on the United States to return from what it characterized as a mistake, saying it would harm strategic ties between two NATO allies.
