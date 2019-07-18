The UK's defense minister said on Thursday that the country is “rightly concerned” about protecting their goods in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that it is “vital” that the UK sends a “clear message to Iran that we want them to step back and de-escalate”, and that the UK “have and will always protect shipping in that area.”

“We have moved beyond the age of hot wats or cold wars, to an age of somber wars conducted in the shadows,” the minister said.

He added that the UK will join the US-led program ‘Olympic Defender’ to strengthen the deterrence against hostile actors in space.

“International competitors are doing all they can to disrupt our access to satellite systems,” he added, citing Chinese and Russian technologies as examples.

- Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08