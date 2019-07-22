British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement on Wednesday afternoon before leaving her official Downing Street residence to tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Monday.
Britain’s new prime minister will take office on Wednesday, shortly after May officially stands down.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?