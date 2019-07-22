The European Commission is drawing up a multibillion pound aid package for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported on Monday.
The bloc would “spend whatever was necessary” to support the Irish government through any disruption of trade, The Times said, citing a senior EU diplomat.
The report did not specify the exact the amount of the aid package. Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31.
