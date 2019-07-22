US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday dismissed Iran’s announcement that it had captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and sentenced some to death.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?