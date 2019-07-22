US President Donald Trump says Iran’s claim that it arrested 17 Iranian nationals recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites is “totally false.”
SHOW MORE
The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019
How are we doing?