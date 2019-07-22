US President Donald Trump says Iran’s claim that it arrested 17 Iranian nationals recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites is “totally false.”

Iran said Monday the arrests were made in recent months and some of the individuals have been sentenced to death.

Trump tweeted that there is “zero truth” to the claim.

The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

US-Iran relations have spiraled downward and tensions have spiked in the Arabian Gulf. Iran’s economy is suffering from crippling economic sanctions imposed after Trump last year pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers.

He says Iran is a “total mess” and that the government is failing and doesn’t know what to do.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined on Monday to address specifics of the arrests, but says “the Iranian regime has a long history of lying.”

