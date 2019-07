The Turkish foreign minister said on Monday that the S-400 defense systems will become active in early 2020.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that there is uncertainty over US sanctions over S-400 deal with Russia, adding that Trump does not want to impose them.

Turkey would retaliate if the US imposes sanctions over the S-400 deal, he added.

Cavusoglu said that partners in the F-35 jet program do not agree with the United States' decision to suspend Turkey after it purchased the S-400 defense systems.

(Developing)

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34