British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt spoke on Sunday to his French and German counterparts over Iran’s seizure of a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf, his office said.

“Both ministers agreed with the foreign secretary that safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is a top priority for European nations, while avoiding any possible escalation,” it said in a statement.

“They agreed to keep in close contact and to work together to achieve this,” the statement said.

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 01:21 - GMT 22:21