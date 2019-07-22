The United States is placing a leading Chinese oil importer on its sanctions blacklist for trading in Iranian crude, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday.

“As part of that maximum pressure campaign, I am announcing that the United States is imposing sanctions on the Chinese entity Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive Youmin Li, Pompeo said in a speech.

“They violated US law by accepting crude oil,” he said.

Pompeo also took time during his keynote address at Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention to criticize the nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers.

“On the Islamic Republic of Iran, the nuclear deal only made the regime more aggressive, so we have re-engaged with allies to exert pressure on that regime. All we ask of them is all what American ever asks, is that we just want them to behave like a normal nation,” Pompeo said.

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 19:04 - GMT 16:04