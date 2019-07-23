China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that South Korea’s air space identification zone is not a territorial airspace and all countries enjoy freedom of movement there.



Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks after South Korea said two Chinese bombers and two Russian bombers entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) together early on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 July 2019 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08