British finance minister Philip Hammond resigned on Wednesday as Boris Johnson prepares to become prime minister, saying the new leader should choose someone “fully aligned with his policy position.”

Hammond, who is vehemently opposed to a no-deal Brexit that Johnson has not ruled out, also said in a letter to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May that the unresolved issue of Brexit had caused “uncertainty” for the economy.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 July 2019 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54