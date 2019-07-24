China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that China and Russia carried out joint air patrols on July 23 but did not enter territorial air space of any other country.
South Korea and Japan earlier identified two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flying in air space over
Japan’s military scrambled a fighter jet to intercept the patrols while South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian aircraft.
