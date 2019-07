Newly-installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday named Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab to be Britain’s foreign secretary, while he appointed former interior minister Sajid Javid to take over from Philip Hammond as finance minister.

Raab, 45, who was also named as Johnson’s effective deputy, resigned as Brexit minister in Theresa May’s government last year saying the divorce deal she struck with Brussels offered too many compromises.

Javid, a former banker from a modest background, was a contender for the premiership but endorsed Johnson when he failed to get enough support from fellow Conservative MPs.

The Conservative Party chose arch-Brexiteer Johnson as its leader and hence prime minister, and the new tenant of Number 10 insists that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 whether or not he has negotiated a new withdrawal agreement.

