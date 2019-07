Puerto Rico’s embattled governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation late Wednesday following two weeks of massive protests triggered by the release of a chat exchange in which he and others mocked gays, women and hurricane victims.

“I announce that I will be resigning from the governor’s post effective Friday, August 2 at 5 pm,” Rico said, in a video broadcast by the government.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 08:23 - GMT 05:23