The ISIS group’s West Africa branch said on Thursday it was responsible for the kidnapping of six aid workers in northeast Nigeria, according to a tweet published by the SITE monitoring group.
Separately, the Nigerian presidency said the government was negotiating for the release of the kidnapped aid workers.
