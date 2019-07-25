The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to refrain from further provocations after it test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles and said it still hoped for a resumption of working-level talks on the country’sdenuclearization.



“We want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing when asked about the latest missile tests.



“We urge no more provocations,” Ortagus said, adding: “This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and we continue to press and hope for these working-level negotiation to move forward.”

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12