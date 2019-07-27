Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin within the next two weeks, an Afghan official said on Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.
“We are preparing for direct talks. The government will be represented by a 15-member delegation,” said Ci, the state minister for peace affairs.
